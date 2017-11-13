Lecomte 23 points for No. 25 Baylor in 70-46 win over A&M-CC

"We're young, we're a little bit naïve about some situations, and we haven't really connected the dots on how one play can affect the next series of events that take place over the course of a basketball game," A&M-Corpus coach Willis Wilson said. "I think our guys are smart enough to learn from experience and get better from it."

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Neither team turned the ball over much, but the Islanders didn't take advantage when Baylor did. The Bears outscored them 15-0 off turnovers, and A&M-Corpus also didn't get much from the bench with nine points. Perry Francois was the Islanders' top reserve with six points, but he fouled out in only nine minutes of action.

Baylor: One game after setting school records for shooting with a 66.1 per cent mark from the floor and 71 per cent from 3-point range (12 of 17), the Bears struggled to get started offensively. Lecomte's 3-pointer with 2 minutes left in the first half were the first points for Baylor that didn't come in the paint or from the free throw line. The Bears shot 47 per cent overall (25 of 53) and 26 per cent on 3-pointers (5 of 19).

UP NEXT

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi returns home to face Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

Baylor ends its season-opening, three-game homestand against Alcorn State on Friday.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Baylor dropped a spot in the poll this week despite an easy 107-66 win over Central Arkansas in its opener. The Bears figure to have plenty of chances to make a move with games against Wisconsin, either UCLA or Creighton, Xavier and Wichita State before the end of the month.

GOOD TO BE BACK

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi coach Willis Wilson was 8-3 against Baylor during his time at Rice, but he hadn't faced led a team against the Bears in Waco since 2000. That was a much different program than Baylor has today.

"It's been a long time since I had a chance to play in this building," Wilson said. "Things have changed around the culture of the program since I was here last, and that's really positive to see. For me it was a great opportunity to find out about our guys playing against a nationally established program like Baylor. We were able to learn a lot about ourselves."

Since 2000, Baylor has reached two NCAA Elite Eights, four Sweet 16s and spent a week at No. 1 last season for the first time in school history.

