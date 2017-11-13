James, Korver lead Cavs' charge in 4th to top Knicks 104-101

James said he meant it as a shot at former president Phil Jackson, and he was angry that he thought Kanter overreacted in his defence of Ntilikina. So it wasn't surprising they were involved in an altercation late in the first quarter.

James dunked and then wouldn't move out of the way as Ntilikina tried to take the ball back to the baseline to throw it in. Ntilikina pushed James, who then exchanged words with Kanter after he ran in. James shoved Kanter, and both were given technical fouls.

"I don't care ... what you call yourself. King, Queen, Princess, whatever you are. You know what, we're going to fight and nobody out there (is) going to punk us," Kanter said.

James' response?

"I'm the King, my wife is the Queen and my daughter is the Princess," he said. "So we got all three covered."

The Knicks got hot after that, hitting the Cavs with a 15-0 burst early in the second to open a 47-31 lead. Ntilikina and Hardaway both stole the ball from James during the run.

Cleveland made a brief run early in the third before New York extended it back to 17, when Lue made his line change. Korver said even then he was still thinking the Cavs could win.

"Absolutely," he said. "That's a lot of time and this is an amazing place to make a comeback in."

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Derrick Rose, who played for the Knicks last season, remained out with a sprained left ankle. ... Cleveland started 2 for 15 behind the arc.

Knicks: Former Knicks stars Bernard King and Latrell Sprewell were at the game. ... G Ron Baker was inactive, with coach Jeff Hornacek saying he hurt his shoulder playing for the Knicks' G League team over the weekend.

TRAVEL-IERS

Cavs players took the subway back to their hotel after their morning shootaround at MSG, rather than sit in traffic on the bus. James, in a video posted by the NBA , said it was his first time taking the subway in New York.

"When in Rome," Korver said.

NO NOAH

Joakim Noah was eligible to play after the completion of his 20-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy last season, but the Knicks kept him on the inactive list. Hornacek said Noah is in shape — he was allowed to practice during his suspension — and a valued member of the team, but the Knicks' centre tandem of Kanter and Kyle O'Quinn has been playing well.

