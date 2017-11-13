Smith, Shine lead Oklahoma State to big win over Charlotte

There's no word on how long the investigative process may take and, consequently, how long he'll be out of the lineup. "No update as of now," Boynton said. "As we learn more, we'll tell you."

BIG PICTURE

Charlotte: Despite shooting just 2 of 11 from the floor, Davis made 11 of 12 free throws and still represented a major bright spot for the 49ers, helping them control the pace of play when he had the ball. With 11 points at halftime, he became the 27th player in Charlotte history to hit the 1,000-point mark, and was the fifth-fastest, needing just 65 games to reach the milestone.

Oklahoma State: Smith looked like an elite player. He'd already surpassed his opening-game totals in points and rebounds well before halftime and simply controlled the floor when he was out there, especially during the first half. He played just nine minutes in the second half, leaving with a stiff back.

"It just shows you the character and the type of kid he is," Boynton said of Smith. "The other night, he didn't have his shot so he found a way to get eight assists and still be a factor that way. Tonight, he did have his shot and he showed the ability to score for us. He brings a lot of versatility and leadership to our team."

TURNING POINT

Charlotte trailed just 9-6 when White sank a 10-foot jumper 3:58 into the contest, but Oklahoma State reeled off a 21-2 run over the next seven minutes to take control. The 49ers hit just 1 of 8 shots from the floor during that time frame, as the Cowboys built up a 22-point lead, eventually taking a 47-26 advantage into halftime. Oklahoma State's cushion never shrank below 17 points the rest of the way.

TIP INS

Oklahoma State guard Lindy Waters, who led Oklahoma State with a career-high 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds in Friday's opener, wound up with just two points, along with five rebounds and five assists. . OSU junior guard Davon Dillard, who averaged 5.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 13 minutes per game last season, sat out his second straight contest for "failure to meet team standards." . Charlotte freshman forward Milos Supica, who scored 18 points and had three rebounds in just 13 minutes during the 49ers' season-opening 116-76 win over Methodist on Friday, played 12 minutes and had five points with one rebound and two assists.

UP NEXT

Charlotte: The 49ers return home to take on the College of Charleston on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys remain home for the third straight game, hosting Oral Roberts on Thursday night.

