Abdur-Rahkman scores 17 points in Michigan's 72-65 win

Central Michigan, which also led, 22-14, 28-20 and 30-22, shot 11 of 26 in the first half, including 5 of 13 from 3-point range. Meyer and Roundtree each scored nine points in the first half.

The Wolverines finished the half with a 10-1 run, taking a slim lead into the break.

"It was pretty tense," Abdur-Rahkman said. "We knew it was going to be close. I tried to come out and be aggressive from the beginning and set the tone."

TRANSFERS TAKE OVER

Michigan transfers Jaaron Simmons and Matthews helped spark the Wolverines in the second half. With Central Michigan leading 47-46, Simmons and Matthews nailed consecutive 3-pointers to put the Wolverines ahead 52-47 with 10:30 left.

After a Chippewas' basket, Matthews hit a jumper to keep the lead at five. Later, Matthews' dunk put Michigan up by nine.

"They can come in the game, feel the game and play," Beilein said. "But they're still sorting some of it out. Jaaron's in a whole different style right now and Charles is trying to figure out, 'What's my next play? How can I keep things simple?'"

BIG PICTURE

Central Michigan: The Chippewas, a member of the Mid-American Conference, appear to be improved from last season, when they lost their final eight games. Despite losing Marcus Keene, last year's leading scorer in the nation at 30 points per game, Central Michigan showed a well-rounded offensive attack against the Wolverines. Eight different players scored for the Chippewas.

Michigan: The Wolverines have struggled out of the gate in both their games this season, trailing North Florida by seven in the first half of Saturday's season-opener and falling behind Central Michigan early. Michigan needs to get off to better starts and not rely on second-half rallies. The Wolverines, who are replacing numerous key players from last season, should improve as the season progresses.

UP NEXT

Central Michigan: Hosts Eureka at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Michigan: Hosts Southern Mississippi at 7 p.m. Thursday.

By Chris Nelsen, The Associated Press