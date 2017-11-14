Miller's late 3s rescue Pelicans in 106-105 win over Hawks

"That was lucky," Miller said. "I don't know how it got to me, but I was ready to shoot it."

TIP-INS

Hawks: Atlanta took advantage of Pelicans mistakes to lead for much of the game and also hit 17 of 36 from 3-point range. Like Cavanaugh, Luke Babbitt and Marco Belinelli each made four 3s. Belinelli finished with 14 points and Babbitt 12. ... The Hawks raced to a 32-23 lead after one quarter, led 50-45 at halftime and 80-78 after three quarters. ... Atlanta had 10 offensive rebounds and 15 second-chance points.

Pelicans: Rajon Rondo made his Pelicans debut following about a month of rehabilitation from surgery to repair a core muscle injury. He had two points and two assists in about five minutes in the first half. "Adrenaline is still going, so of course I feel great. We'll see how my body responds" Tuesday, Rondo said. ... Holiday finished with 13 points. ... Cousins committed seven turnovers and Davis five.

MILLER'S MATURITY

Miller spent much of the past two seasons playing in Germany before Pelicans general manager Dell Demps gave him a second shot in New Orleans, hoping his role as a go-to scorer in Europe would translate to timely scoring back in the NBA.

Davis said Miller's performance reminded him of when the two were teammates on Kentucky's 2012 national title team, when Miller projected confidence as a senior leader.

"That's what we need from him," Davis said. "Last time he was with (the Pelicans), he was always pump fake, pump fake, pass or wasn't as aggressive. Coming back, he had that two years in Germany where he played his butt off ... and the last couple games he's been playing very aggressive and he's been helping us."

HANDLING PROBLEMS

Before the game, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said he was trying to emphasize better decision-making after a rash of turnovers this young season. His players did not respond particularly well in the first half, coughing it up 13 times.

That helped the Hawks build a 45-31 lead before New Orleans stormed back to briefly tie it with a 14-0 surge fueled by 3s from Cousins and Moore, as well as Davis' fast-break layup and putback dunk.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Return home to host Sacramento on Wednesday night.

Pelicans: Host Toronto on Wednesday night.

By Brett Martel, The Associated Press