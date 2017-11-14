Antetokounmpo scores 27 as Bucks beat Grizzlies 110-103

"Normally that game gets away from us," Kidd said. "When we came back with the starters, we went on a run, but it started on the defensive end."

The Bucks got off to a strong start, shooting 65 per cent from the field in the first quarter, including 6 for 6 on 3-pointers, to take a 34-29 lead.

"It was confidence boost to see shots go down," Middleton said.

Memphis hit 10 of its first 11 shots in the second quarter to take a 10-point lead with 4:24 left in the half. Milwaukee made just one of six shots from long-range in the quarter, but pulled to 65-60 at the break, led by Antetokounmpo's 12 points in the period.

POSITIVE ATTITUDE

Fizdale said he is taking a positive approach with point guard Mike Conley, who has struggled with his shooting this season. He made 2 of 12 shots against the Bucks after entering the game shooting 40 per cent from the field and 31 per cent from 3-point range.

"Be positive. There's no beating the players up over struggles," Fizdale said. "It's not the way to get them out of it, and it's never been my approach. Mike has had a nagging injury and can't control that."

BANG FOR THE BUCK

Fizdale believes the Bucks improved considerably with the recent acquisition of Eric Bledsoe from the Phoenix Suns.

"You add Eric Bledsoe to anybody's team and you are going to be way more concerned," Fizdale said. "Obviously, there's the pace and the speed that he brings to the game. His tenacity, his toughness, his ability to get to the rim. They are going to be something to reckon with this year with him."

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Wrapped up a five-game trip with a 2-3 record. Chalmers fouled out with 2:19 remaining.

Bucks: Middleton, who entered the game shooting 26 per cent from 3-point range, hit his first three attempts from beyond the arc. ... Bledsoe started but was a game-time decision with a knee contusion. "He got hit. It was sore," Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. "He was good yesterday. This morning he woke up and it was a little sore." ... F Mirza Teletovic missed his third straight game with left knee soreness.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Indiana on Wednesday night in the first of four consecutive home games.

Bucks: Host Detroit on Wednesday night to wrap up a three-game homestand.

By Rich Rovito, The Associated Press