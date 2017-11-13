Saint Joseph's survives on road for 86-82 OT win over UIC

CHICAGO — James Demery had six of his 25 points in overtime, including a key 3-point play in the final minute, and Saint Joseph's powered past UIC 86-82 on Monday night.

Demery's 3-point play made it 83-78 with 39 seconds left and he added 1 of 2 free throws to make it a four-point lead for the Hawks (1-1) at 13 seconds. He finished two points short of the career-high 27 he set against Fordham on Jan. 7.

The Flames (1-1) had a 16-3 run to lead 67-56 on Godwin Boahen's layup with 6:48 to go in the second half.

Saint Joseph's responded with 11 straight points to tie, UIC then scored six straight to lead 73-67 with 1:19 left, and the Hawks finished with a 7-1 run to force overtime.