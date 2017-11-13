No. 6 Wichita State overpowers College of Charleston 81-63

Wichita State scored 23 points in the first 11 minutes of the second half before, Marshall said, "We got off the gas and couldn't get it back."

Riller scored inside and outside, helping Charleston shoot 14 of 28 in the second half.

"I liked what we did in the second half," Cougars coach Earl Grant said. "From a physical standpoint and from a rebounding standpoint, we settled down."

FAMILIAR FACES

Grant spent six seasons as an assistant to Marshall, three at Winthrop and three at Wichita State. Cougars director of basketball operations Matt Braeuer played at Wichita State and was the starting point guard on the Shockers' 2006 Sweet 16 team.

"We ran some of the same stuff," Grant said. "They just ran it better."

FREE TO SCORE

Wichita State went 18 of 22 from the free throw line. That's almost identical to its performance in the season opener, when it went 18 of 23 against Missouri-Kansas City.

That gives Wichita State an 80-per cent free throw percentage. The Shockers shot 73.3 per cent last season.

BIG PICTURE:

College of Charleston: The Cougars were still without Jarrell Brantley, a preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association selection, due to a knee injury. But they outscored Wichita State in the second half to make it respectable.

Wichita State: Facing a significantly better defence in its second game, Wichita State's offence was still overpowering at times despite the absence of last season's leading scorer, Markis McDuffie. He is out another month with a stress fracture in his left foot.

UP NEXT

College of Charleston: The Cougars play Saturday night at Charlotte before heading to the Great Alaska Shootout.

Wichita State: The Shockers have a week to prepare for the Maui Invitational. Wichita State's first game will be Nov. 20 against California.

By Jeffrey Parson, The Associated Press