Northern Iowa hits 15 3s, beats Alcorn State 73-45

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Juwan McCloud made six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 18 points to help Northern Iowa roll past Alcorn State 73-45 on Monday night.

Tywhon Pickford added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Bennett Koch had 11 points and 13 rebounds for Northern Iowa (1-1), which bounced back from an 86-69 loss to No. 9 North Carolina on Friday night.

A.J. Mosby scored 15 points to lead Alcorn State (0-3).

Klint Carlson, who finished with seven points, and McCloud hit back-to-back 3-pointers and the Panthers had a double-digit lead seven minutes into the game. Pickford made a 3-pointer to cap an 18-0 run with 10:36 left before halftime as Northern Iowa built a 37-27 at the break.