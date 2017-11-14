Bluiett scores 26 as No. 15 Xavier beats Rider 101-75

"Our rebounding right now is not where it needs to be," Mack said. "And I know that it's a little bit a function of long shots equal long rebounds and our guards have got to help us rebounds. And right now they're not doing that. So we have to get better."

Rider coach Kevin Baggett shared the sentiment. He thought the Broncs rushed their shots in the second half.

"There are no moral victories but I like the way we competed," he said. "We did some good things but we need to keep getting better."

Both teams play in the Las Vegas Invitational Nov. 23 and 24, but will not face each other at Orleans Arena. This was a non-bracketed game scheduled through the tournament.

WELCOME BACK

Former Musketeer Edmond Sumner returned to Cintas Center for the first time since being taken in the 2017 NBA draft. Sumner is with the Indiana Pacers, rehabbing the knee he injured last year at Xavier.

ACHING BACK

Xavier freshman Naji Marshall played 17 minutes throughout but seemed to be moving slowly in the second half. Mack said his back has "been tightening up a bit."

"It's something he has been dealing with for the last week or so. He played through it against Morehead (State.) I don't know if he slept on it wrong or what. But we've got to try to get him a little bit more limber and get a little bit more loose. I don't think he'll miss any time in games," Mack said.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: The Musketeers topped the century mark for the second straight game, after beating Moorhead State 101-49 on Friday night. The Musketeers nonconference home win streak dates back to a loss to Wofford on Dec. 22, 2012.

Rider: Allen's team-high 21 points Friday against Hampton were the most in a freshman Rider debut in at least 22 years.

UP NEXT

Xavier: The Musketeers play at Wisconsin on Thursday in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. It's the teams' first meeting since the 2016 NCAA tournament, a second-round game the Badgers won on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Rider: The Broncs host Hartford on Wednesday and travel to George Washington for a Nov. 20 non-bracketed game in the Las Vegas Invitational.

