Wyatt leads Samford to first win, beats Alabama A&M 87-68

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Wyatt Walker scored 14 points and Samford bounced back from an opening-night loss at Arkansas to beat Alabama A&M, 87-68 on Monday night.

Samford now is 3-0 all-time against Alabama A&M. It was their first meeting since 1990.

Walker knocked down 5 of 8 shots from the field and grabbed a half-dozen boards for the Bulldogs, who shot 32 of 64 from the field (50 per cent), a marked improvement over their 32.8 per cent against the Razorbacks.

Alex Thompson and Tristson Chambers each scored 11 points for Samford, and Justin Coleman added nine points and grabbed nine rebounds.