Oregon beats Prairie View 100-67 for 44th straight home win

"We did a good job of getting into the paint and creating for others," Troy Brown said. "When we do stuff like that, it's just a regular practice shot that I feel like everybody on our team can hit no matter what position."

After trailing by 14, Prairie View cut the margin to 37-28 by halftime. The Ducks started to take control after deploying their three-quarter court press early in the second half.

"Still a lot of work to do, but it was a step in the right direction," Altman said.

Oregon shot 60.5 per cent in the second half and 55.6 per cent (35 of 63) for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: Dana Altman needs one more victory to become the 10th active NCAA Division I coach with 600 career wins. Altman is 189-70 in his eighth season with the Ducks, who play only one of their first 16 games outside of Oregon.

Prairie View A&M: A six-week, 13-game road odyssey to start the season will take the Panthers to eight states, including Hawaii, before they host Jarvis Christian on Dec. 29.

UP NEXT

Prairie View A&M plays its first of three consecutive games in Las Vegas on Wednesday night against UNLV as part of the MGM Main Event Tournament.

Oregon hosts another Southwestern Athletic Conference also-ran when Alabama State (8-23 last season) visits Friday night. Last year's Final Four team had four more wins (33) than the Ducks' first three opponents combined.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

After scoring a career-high 23 points in Oregon's season-opening win over Coppin State, Roman Sorkin started for only the second time in four years and went scoreless without attempting a shot in 11 minutes. "No particular reason," Altman said. "He just didn't play as well as he did the other night."

ROLE PLAYERS

Two Ducks made their debuts coming off redshirt seasons. White, a junior transfer from Georgetown, had a career-high 16 points. M.J. Cage, the son of former NBA player Michael Cage, played four minutes in the second half and scored his first point. "It was a good start for both of them," Altman said.

