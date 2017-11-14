Well-balanced Missouri dominates Wagner

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri found no difficulty scoring in star freshman Michael Porter Jr.'s absence. Five different Tigers scored in double digits as the Tigers routed Wagner 99-55 on Monday night.

Kassius Robinson scored 23 points and Jontay Porter had 11 points and eight rebounds in Missouri's victory.

Missouri (2-0) shot 68 per cent from the field, including 12 for 22 from beyond the arc. Robertson led Missouri with five 3-pointers and eight different Tigers made at least one 3.

The Seahawks had trouble against Missouri's height. Nobody on the Wagner (1-1) roster is listed as taller than 6 feet 9 inches, while the Tigers used three players — Jeremiah Tilmon, Jontay Porter and Reed Nikko — above 6 feet 10 inches. Wagner committed 32 fouls and had three players foul out.

"From the beginning of the game, they established their size and athleticism," Wagner coach Bashir Mason said. "I thought that bothered our guys for the entire 40 minutes."

Missouri's scoring versatility has increased significantly from last season. Returners Kevin Puryear and Jordan Barnett have faced much less defensive pressure with a slew of newcomers, led by the Porter brothers, Robertson and Tilmon.

"There's almost times where I can stand in the corner and I know I'll get the shot at some point," Barnett said. "I really think we do a good job of spreading the floor. You have a lot more weapons on this team than last year."

The Tigers outscored Wagner in the paint (36-22) and 37-22 off the bench. Blake Francis led the Seahawks with 17 points.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: Even without their star freshman, Porter Jr., the Tigers look well-rounded to start the season. Freshmen Tilmon and Jontay Porter have each scored and helped free up the floor for returning players Barnett and Puryear.