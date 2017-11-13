Late owner of Secretariat to receive Big Sport of Turfdom

TUCSON, Ariz. — Penny Chenery, who owned Triple Crown winner Secretariat, will be presented posthumously with the Big Sport of Turfdom award given to a person who enhances coverage of thoroughbred racing through co-operation with media and racing publicists.

The Turf Publicists of America said Monday that Chenery will receive the award for the second time. She was the winner in 1973, when Secretariat swept the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont.

Chenery died Sept. 16 at age 95. For years after Secretariat's Triple Crown win, she was a careful steward of the colt's legacy.

The award will be presented to Chenery's daughter, Kate Tweedy, at the University of Arizona's Race Track Industry Program's luncheon on Dec. 5 in Tucson.