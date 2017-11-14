Clarkson scores 25, Lakers beat Suns 100-93

Booker scored 22 in the first half en route to his sixth 30-point performance in the last 10 games. T.J. Warren added 21 and Dragan Bender a career-high 15 for the Suns.

"I thought the 3-pointers were the difference in the game," Phoenix interim coach Jay Triano said. "They made seven more 3s than us, and that's a big part of the game, that's a big number. I thought our defence was decent enough to keep us in the game, but when they make 14 3s and you make seven, it's going to be a tough hill."

Los Angeles shot 14 of 33 on 3s to the Suns' 7-for-26 effort.

The score was tied 81-81 after Bender's left-handed driving layup with 7:25 to play.

Los Angeles took control from there with a 10-2 run to go up 91-83 on Brewer's 3-pointer with 5:02 remaining. Phoenix, loser of six of its last seven, never got closer than six after that and Clarkson's 3 made it 98-88 with 2:43 to go.

Phoenix scored the first nine points of the game and that was the biggest lead for either team through three quarters.

Neither team was up by more than five in the third. The Lakers scored the final six of the quarter, the last two on Clarkson's reverse layup with 3.6 seconds to go to lead 74-73 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Los Angeles beat the Suns for the third straight time, the first time that's happened in four years. .. The Lakers won in Phoenix 132-130 in the second game of the season. Ball had 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in that game.

Suns: Booker had his 26th career 30-point game, tying Steve Nash for 15th most in franchise history. ... Bender was 6 for 8 from the field, the rest of Suns bench went 2 for 23. ... Tyler Ulis made his second straight start at point guard but struggled, going 1 for 7 from the field with two assists and three turnovers. ... Rookie Josh Jackson shot 0 for 6 and committed three turnovers.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Open a four-game home stand against Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Suns: Host Houston on Thursday night.

By Bob Baum, The Associated Press