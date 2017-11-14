Naar, Landale lead No. 21 Saint Mary's past New Mexico State

MORAGA, Calif. — Emmett Naar will have the basketball in his hands more often this season as the full-time point guard for No. 21 Saint Mary's. He insists that doesn't mean he will look to score more.

However, the Australian native saw openings against New Mexico State on Monday night and took advantage.

Naar scored 22 points, Jock Landale added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Gaels pulled away to beat the Aggies 92-74.

"Now that I'm playing point guard a bit more, the ball's in my hands so there's more opportunities," said Naar, who shared ball handling responsibilities last year with Joe Rahon. "I was just trying to read the game. Today they were trying to make me score, so it's going to be game by game."

Gaels coach Randy Bennett said Naar — No. 2 on the school's career assist chart — is healthier this season after struggling with a sore knee much of last year.

"He came in last year gimpy and we just had to play him. We never had a chance to get him healthy," Bennett said. "He's a different athlete this year than he was last year."

Calvin Hermanson added 16 for Saint Mary's (2-0), which trailed by eight points in the first half when Landale was limited by two early fouls. But the senior centre scored 12 points in the second half.

"I've got to be smarter about how I handle the fouls," Landale said. We need to have me out on the floor. There were a couple (fouls) that were pretty silly."

Zach Lofton, a graduate transfer from Texas Southern, followed his 25-point debut against East Central, with 18 points to lead the Aggies (1-1). Al Harris and Eli Chuha contributed 13 points each as New Mexico State shot 7 for 10 on 3-pointers in the first half but just 1 for 9 after the break.

"When you play a team like Saint Mary's on the road, you have to make shots, you have to make 3's. We made 'em enough early and got some confidence going," first-year New Mexico State coach Chris Jans said. "In the second half the 3's were a little short."