Idaho beats George Fox 101-62

MOSCOW, Idaho — Victor Sanders had 29 points, Nate Sherwood added a career-high 28, and Idaho cruised past Division III George Fox 101-62 on Monday night.

Sherwood also grabbed 13 boards and Brayon Blake had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Vandals (1-1).

The Bruins kept it competitive for the first eight minutes of the game and led 22-17 on Isaac Lee's 3-pointer with 12:37 left in the half.

Trevon Allen's jumper for Idaho at 12:11 sparked a 13-0 run and the Vandals closed the half with 12 straight points to lead 59-35. George Fox got no closer than 61-42 early in the second period.