No. 10 USC rallies to beat North Dakota State 75-65

Chimezie Metu added 14 points for USC.

Deng Geu's consecutive dunks gave North Dakota State a 56-51 lead, its last of the game. The Bison tied it at 58-all on Rocky Kreuser's dunk before the Trojans took over.

"It was a grind-it-out win, but we'll take it," USC coach Andy Enfield said. "We started the game 0 for 5 from the field with five open looks. We missed layups and we missed dunks. You get deflated when you start out like that."

The Bison pulled away to a 10-point lead in the first half, hitting four straight 3-pointers by different players in a 16-4 run. The Trojans were limited to a field goal and missed 4 of 6 free throws in that span.

But Boatwright's four-point play launched a 12-2 spurt that helped USC tie the game 33-all at halftime. He had two other baskets and McLaughlin scored his first points of the game in the run. Dylan Miller's turnover was picked up by McLaughlin who tied the game on a fastbreak layup with 1 second remaining.

MELTON SITS AGAIN

Sophomore De'Anthony Melton was in street clothes on USC's bench for the second straight game. The team has said it's holding him out for precautionary reasons that involve a potential eligibility issue. The FBI investigation of assistant coaches accused of using bribes to influence star players' choice of schools, shoe sponsors and agents referred to a USC sophomore. Melton has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

ONE AND DONE

USC's Nick Rakocevic sprained his left ankle a minute into the game and is likely out a few days. He limped to the bench and winced in pain as a trainer examined it.

ANTHEM SINGER

National anthem singer and USC student Tiah Barnes took a knee as she finished the song.

BIG PICTURE

Picked to finish third in the Summit League, North Dakota State will test itself against another Pac-12 team when it visits No. 3 Arizona in December.

USC blew out Cal State Fullerton by 42 points in its opener and is boasting its highest ranking since the 1974-75 season. The Trojans won't face a ranked opponent until at least Nov. 26 when they host No. 16 Texas A&M.

UP NEXT

North Dakota State concludes its season-opening, three-game road trip at Missouri State on Friday.

USC plays its first road game of the season at Vanderbilt on Sunday.

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press