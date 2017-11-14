Dalton scores 22 to help Wyoming beat Oregon State 75-66

Oregon State responded with a 12-3 run after halftime, including seven points by Tinkle, to take a 48-43 lead with 16:05 remaining.

Midway through the second half, the Cowboys took control of the game, going on a 22-5 surge, scoring from inside and out and forcing poor shots and turnovers from the Beavers. A James layup capped the rally to make the score 72-60 with 2:45 left.

"In that second half down the stretch, we really started getting stops," Dalton said.

Wyoming shot 51 per cent for the game compared to 41 per cent for Oregon State, which went 4 for 20 from long range.

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming: The Cowboys went 23-15 last season and won the CBI. The team returns five of its top six scorers, including James (16.0 points per game) and Dalton (12.2 points). . Dalton finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds against Chattanooga on Friday.

Oregon State: Ethan Thompson's 20 points against Southern Utah was the second most by a Beaver freshman in a college debut. Only Steve Johnson had more with 22 points in 1976. On Monday, he crashed back to Earth, scoring three points and fouling out. . Gligorije Rakocevic returned to the court on Monday after missing the season opener due to a broken nose and had six points.

UNREAL THREAT: Wyoming coach Allen Edwards said it was a "luxury" to have a player like Dalton on the floor. "He's a skilled guy. He's 6 feet 8 inches who can play anywhere on the court, to be honest with you. His threat to shoot the basketball is unreal. And I think he's a guy right now that's playing with extreme confidence," Edwards added.

STRETCH BIGS: When Edwards took over the Wyoming program two years ago, Dalton and Herndon - both big men who can shoot - were already there and completely fit what Edwards envisioned as his program's identity. "From that point, you just start looking for guys that play that way, and then you kind of put the pieces together," Edwards said.

UP NEXT

Wyoming plays un the Cayman Island Classic against South Dakota State on Nov. 20.

Oregon State hosts Long Beach State on Saturday.

__

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

By Kyle Odegard, The Associated Press