Honduras accuses Aussies of clumsy World Cup espionage

SYDNEY, Australia — Honduras coach Jorge Luis Pinto has accused Australia of an "embarrassing" espionage attempt after a drone hovered over his team's training session ahead of the return leg of their World Cup intercontinental playoff.

The first leg last week ended in a 0-0 draw, leaving a spot at Russia in 2018 at stake in Wednesday's match at Sydney's Olympic stadium.

The Australians flew directly home from Honduras on a charter flight and landed Sunday, a day ahead of Pinto's squad.

The Hondurans were upset when officials saw a drone flying over their practice session, and didn't accept the explanation from stadium officials that it was an innocent case of a father and his child playing with a toy in a nearby park.