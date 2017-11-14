Embiid, Covington lead 76ers to 109-105 win over Clippers

Simmons made all three of his shots for nine points in the fourth quarter and had four rebounds.

"He's a difference-maker," said Sixers coach Brett Brown. "He is a game-changer at a 6-10 point guard position. Some of his passes tonight, some of his finishes tonight, some of his loose balls and 50-50 balls — he's different.

"The thing I like the most and get excited the most is, he's barely scratched the surface. He has so much more to give and to improve on and knowledge to take in."

Embiid fouled out Jordan and his backup, Willie Reed. The 76ers' big man went to the line 16 times.

"That reflects a mentality way more than a statistic," Brown said. "And his mentality tonight was dominant.

"I think there's more to give, even more dominance."

The Sixers outrebounded Los Angeles 51-34, helping them to overcome 20 turnovers.

BAD FUNK

After a 4-0 start, the Clippers have lost eight of nine. Asked when the losing streak starts to become a concern, Griffin said: "With the first one."

Said coach Doc Rivers: "Every loss concerns me, but I like this team. We just have to get right."

REDICK RETURNS

It was the first game back at Staples Center for Redick, where he played the past four seasons for the Clippers. They gave him a video tribute during a timeout in the first quarter.

"I really didn't see it," he said. "We were talking in the huddle. I just tried to stay in the moment. . I'll take a look at it later. It was obviously very touching."

TIP-INS

76ers: Injuries to Markelle Fultz, Jerryd Bayless and Nik Stauskas have made it difficult for Philadelphia to sustain an early rhythm, and players are going to have to get into shape during the season. Said Brown: "This is not a normal pathway to bring somebody back, but that's the best we can do." ... Philadelphia also was without Jahlil Okafor (respiratory infection).

Clippers: Have also struggled with an abnormal amount of early injuries. Los Angeles continues to play without its starting backcourt (Patrick Beverley, Milos Teodosic) as well as starting forward Danilo Gallinari. Teodosic began the season as the replacement for departed point guard Chris Paul but injured his plantar fascia in the second game and has no specific return date.

UP NEXT

76ers: Return home Saturday to play the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Clippers: Start a five-game road trip Friday in Cleveland.

By Steve Dilbeck, The Associated Press