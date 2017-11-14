Wales centre Davies to have foot surgery, out for 6 months

CARDIFF, Wales — Wales centre Jonathan Davies will be sidelined for about six months because of a left foot injury.

Davies required surgery after he was injured in the final seconds of Wales' 29-21 loss to Australia last weekend, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

It meant Davies will miss the rest of the autumn international series against Georgia, New Zealand, and South Africa, then the entire Six Nations.

Davies was considered the best British and Irish Lions player in the drawn series in New Zealand in mid-year. Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards said his absence was "a massive loss."

"I am incredibly upset for the player," Edwards said.

"He is probably one of the form 13s, if not the form 13, in world rugby. He is going to take some replacing.

"I have got a lot of work to do in the next three weeks and through the Six Nations. I am not saying he is irreplaceable, but it (13) would definitely be one of the positions you would least want to lose. It's unbelievably disappointing."

Jamie Roberts and Scott Williams had been called into the Wales squad, and Williams was favoured to replace Davies.

By The Associated Press