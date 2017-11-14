Family, friends, teammates say final goodbye to Roy Halladay

"He didn't like to lose, so everything he did, he did to win. But there was a joy to it. I'll always remember that," Rollins said. "He made you better. That's what he did. Everywhere you went, he made everything better."

Carpenter grew up with Halladay in the Blue Jays organization; Hamels valued the 6-foot-6 right-hander as a friend, teammate and mentor; and Utley lauded the pitcher's relentless work ethic as a player.

"I saw everyday what it took to be a man among boys," Utley said.

Carpenter told a story about going swimming in the Amazon River when he and Halladay took a trip to Brazil after the close friends faced each other in the decisive Game 5 of an NL Division Series between Philadelphia and St. Louis in 2011. Carpenter won 1-0.

"He was never afraid of a challenge or doing something others might not want to do — or dare to do," Carpenter said.

"Remember now, we're in the jungle. The water is clear as a cup of coffee and we've been catching piranha all day. I told him, you're nuts," Carpenter said. "He said, 'I know. Now come on Carp. ... We can say we swam in the Amazon River. Who do we know who can ever say that?' I was like: 'All right. Good point. Let's do it.'"

Brandy Halladay cried throughout her 17-minute tribute, remembering her husband as a family man who loved his two sons.

Former teammates echoed those sentiments, insisting that as great a pitcher as Halladay was, they were more impressed by the man off the field.

"He tried to be the best that he could be. Full of passion and desire," former major leaguer Raul Ibanez said. "He was not a one-dimensional man. Who he was, everything about him was just great and grace. He carried himself with class and confidence and humility. Just a tremendous human being."

By Fred Goodall, The Associated Press