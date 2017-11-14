Louisville City FC wins USL championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville City FC, with Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye coming off the bench, has won the USL Cup with a 1-0 victory over the Swope Park Rangers.

Substitute Cameron Lancaster's 88th-minute header, off a cross from Jamaican international Speedy Williams, decided the United Soccer League championship before a record sellout crowd of 14,456 Monday night at Slugger Field. It was the second-highest USL Cup attendance in league history.

Kaye came on in the 74th minute for Louisville, which topped the Eastern Conference regular season standings at 18-6-8.

Swope Park, Sporting Kansas City's affiliate, finished fourth in the West at 17-8-7.