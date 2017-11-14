New Zealand wins 28-23 to continue stranglehold over France

Coach Steve Hansen's side held out in the closing moments.

"There were periods where the French got momentum and they defended their hearts out," Hansen said. "All in all mission accomplished."

Since winning the Rugby World Cup two years ago, New Zealand has lost only three tests and drawn one.

Hansen's team also featured new players and a captain — No. 8 Luke Whitelock — with only one test cap.

Still, France did have experience with flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc (61 caps) and lock Yoann Maestri (59).

Following a bright French start, the All Blacks hit back.

France centre Jonathan Danty burst through but dropped the ball close to the 22 (meter line), and from the ensuing break Squire scored and flyhalf Lima Sopoaga converted.

France responded well, with Trinh-Duc bypassing the All Blacks defence with a fine pass to find fullback Scott Spedding, who then fed Lacroix down the right. Trinh-Duc's extras made it 7-7.

Shortly after, No. 8 Marco Tauleigne had to go off after a heavy frontal hit from Tuipulotu.

The All Blacks proved clinical again just after the midway point of the half.

Following a quickly-taken penalty, fullback David Havili stood up Spedding and fed Duffie for a try.

Then, Lacroix intercepted Laumape's pass and sprinted home from 80 metres out. Trinh-Duc's conversion attempt from wide right hit the post, but his penalty soon after put France 15-14 ahead.

New Zealand came out fired up and Squire almost set up hooker Nathan Harris near the line with a pass out of the back of his hand when on the ground, but the try was ruled out.

But by now the All Blacks were cutting through the French defence and Tuipulotu broke two tackles to score under the posts for a converted try.

Minutes later, Laumape shrugged off a tackle and then held off three other players to score under the posts, with replacement flyhalf Richie Mo'unga converting it.

A 40-meter penalty from Jules Plisson reduced the arrears to 28-18.

By The Associated Press