Jets focused on wins, not throwing young QBs into games

When asked a few weeks ago whether it was time to put one of the youngsters in, Bowles replied flatly: "I looked at all of my young quarterbacks in the summer. Josh is my quarterback."

That might have been the clearest of all indicators as to where the organization stands on their evaluations of Hackenberg and Petty.

Petty started four games last season for Ryan Fitzpatrick, but had just three touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Meanwhile, Hackenberg remains an even bigger question mark. A talented thrower who was rated highly by general manager Mike Maccagnan, Hackenberg has been unable to move up on the depth chart. The Jets could still potentially land a top quarterback in the draft in April, but that would also spell the end of Hackenberg's chances of being the guy to lead the huddle in the future.

"He continues to develop as a pro quarterback, learning the system, playing fast, and being more accurate," Bates said. "So all those things, he's working on."

While the two youngsters continue to watch from the sideline during games and serve as backups during practice, Bates believes they are still learning from a "true pro" in McCown. The 15-year veteran has a single-season personal best of 14 touchdown throws and his 69.0 per cent completion rate ranks third in the NFL.

"When you watch Josh practice, he goes out there and he's on it — on the protections, 100 per cent on the run game, 100 per cent," Bates said. "As a young quarterback, I think that's huge to witness that, because you can't have an off day. You can't have a bad Wednesday or have the philosophy of, 'Man, I'm going to really turn it loose on game day.'"

Bates said both Hackenberg and Petty, who take turns running the scout team, have a system during practice that puts an emphasis on making the right decisions with each snap.

"If you throw a completion, you stay on, and if you throw an incompletion, you rotate," Bates said. "They know the importance of the game. They know the importance of their position. And I think they're both working their tail off to put themselves in the position.

"So when their number is called, they'll be ready."

By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press