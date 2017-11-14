It's all about family as curling Hamiltons vie for Olympics

OMAHA, Neb. — When one of his games at the U.S. Olympic curling trials was in a lull, Matt Hamilton couldn't help but take a peek at the proceedings on the adjacent ice sheet. That's where his sister Becca was playing.

The Hamiltons of McFarland, Wisconsin, are here together to chase their Olympic dreams.

"It's kind of a surreal feeling," Matt said. "I've watched her come up and learn how to curl. I started two years before her and I kind of coached her a little bit all the way through. Now to see her playing at the top level in the U.S. and be a contender along with myself in the same event is just awesome."

Matt, 28, is a member of the team skipped by three-time Olympian and 2006 bronze medallist John Shuster, one of five competing to become the U.S. men's team in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Becca, 27, is the 2017 USA Curling Female Athlete of the Year and on the team skipped by Nina Roth, one of three in the women's division vying for an Olympic berth.

"Really a special opportunity for my brother and I to be here," Becca said. "We've been working our butts off for the last four years for this opportunity. I'm glad he's by my side."

Next month, Matt and Becca will compete together as one of eight two-player teams in the mixed doubles trials in Blaine, Minnesota. Mixed doubles will be contested for the first time in Pyeongchang. The Hamiltons are the 2017 national champions.

"Matt and I are a force to be reckoned with," Becca said. "We work well together on the ice and off the ice."

In men's and women's play, each team is made up of four players. Players alternate delivering 42-pound stones down a narrow, 150-foot sheet into a 12-foot target area known as the "house." The skip stands in the house when not delivering and calls out where he or she wants the player to place the stone.

Two teammates follow the stone as it's moving and, as commanded by the skip, vigorously sweep the ice in front of the stone to cause it to slide farther or alter its direction. Teams are awarded points for their stones winding up closest to the centre of the house. The game lasts 10 ends, akin to innings in baseball.

The Hamiltons are among a host of family members who have competed together at the highest levels of curling over the years. Twin sisters Sarah and Taylor Anderson are at the trials with the Cory Christensen-skipped team, and sisters Cassie and Jamie Johnson were on the 2006 Olympic team.