Neymar looks to learn from Brazil's difficulties vs England

"They won't face a more difficult test than in the last two matches," England coach Gareth Southgate said. "I'm probably more proud tonight because we played the best team in the world with a full team out. We've come out with a really credible result."

In a friendly of few chances in front of 84,595 fans, the closest England and Brazil came to breaking the deadlock came in the final 15 minutes.

A long-range strike from Fernandinho shaved the post and Neymar fed Paulinho, who was denied at the near post by England goalkeeper Joe Hart.

"We were playing the best team in the world at the moment. I thought they were brilliant," Hart said. "They made it really hard for us and we had to adapt on the pitch ... the defensive backline were absolutely phenomenal."

Dominic Solanke could have won it for England on his international debut in the closing minutes, but he failed to control Ashley Young's cross, enabling goalkeeper Ramses Becker to gather the ball.

"Tonight we looked anxious with the ball," Southgate said, "and I think that is a consequence of the threat from Brazil."

Brazil, though, has only conceded 5 goals in its last 17 games and scored 38 times. Neymar's only goal in the games since September came in a 3-1 victory over Japan on Friday before travelling to London.

"Against Japan we tested ourselves against a more mobile and skilled team, against England we tested ourselves against a team of strong and tall players, very solid," said Tite, who was hired in June 2016. "This will help in preparations."

England and Brazil will be travelling to the World Cup next year trying to erase painful memories of the 2014 tournament. For Brazil, there was the humiliating 7-1 exit to Germany in the semifinals on home soil. England didn't even make it out of the group stage.

But at least both sides have qualified for Russia next year, unlike four-time champion Italy.

"History and T-shirts are not enough to take you to a World Cup," Tite said of Italy's failure to advance from the playoffs on Monday.

___

AP Sports Writer Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paulo contributed to this report.

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

By Rob Harris, The Associated Press