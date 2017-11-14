All eyes on Favours as Jazz begin life without Rudy Gobert

SALT LAKE CITY — The departures of Gordon Hayward and George Hill were supposed to set Derrick Favours up for more opportunities with the Utah Jazz. That wasn't consistently so through the first 12 games of the season, but there's no question the eighth-year big man will now have to shoulder more responsibility on both ends of the floor.

The Jazz will experience life without Rudy Gobert for the next month with the second-team All-NBA centre out with a bone bruise in his right leg.

"I'm excited about it," Favors said. "It's a new challenge. I get to be a big part of the offence now. A big part of the defence, too. It's a big responsibility, but I'm ready for it."

Favours is now the starting centre, sliding over from power forward. Thabo Sefolosha started against the Nets at power forward and Jonas Jerebko got the start against the Timberwolves.

Gobert was averaging 13.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. Favours had 24 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks against the Nets, but nine points, 10 rebounds and one block against the Timberwolves.

The Jazz were already struggling with consistency as a roster and now they're without their centerpiece — the defensive player of the year that's the focal point of one of the league's top defences several years running. The 7-foot-1 Frenchman's rim protection allowed defenders to be aggressive on the perimeter knowing Gobert had their back.

The Jazz will be smaller with the 6-10 Favours in the middle and a combination of Sefolosha, Jerebko, Joe Johnson, who's currently out with a wrist injury, and Ekpe Udoh at power forward. Coach Quin Snyder can go even smaller with Joe Ingles at the four in certain lineups. That could result in more switching or other nuances defending the pick-and-roll.

"Our margin for error gets a little bit slimmer," Snyder said. "Our team will adjust. That's all you can do. Every substitution pattern changes the makeup of the team. Some more dramatically than others. Obviously, Derrick playing with Thabo or Joe Ingles at the four, there's a different style of attack. It's something that Derrick's capable of doing and doing well."

There will be adjustments offensively, also, as Gobert had improved as a finisher around the rim and is one of the best rollers to the basket in the pick-and-roll. The lob had become a staple of the offence.

Favours is averaging 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 blocks this season — improvements from his injury-riddled 2016-17, but still a step back from the previous three seasons. He has improved his range and has some of his athleticism back after knee and back injuries, but he still hasn't been as effective. Opinions range from Favours just not being the same player anymore to his numbers being affected by decreased playing time with fewer opportunities.