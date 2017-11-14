Diamondbacks' Lovullo picked as NL Manager of the Year

Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks has won the NL Manager of the Year award after his first full season as a big league skipper.

Lovullo won the honour in voting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. The prize was announced Tuesday on MLB Network.

The 52-year-old Lovullo guided the Diamondbacks to a 93-69 record and their first playoff spot since 2011, a year after they went 69-93.

Lovullo was Boston's bench coach when he ran the Red Sox for 48 games in 2015 while manager John Farrell underwent cancer treatment.