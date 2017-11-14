Injury to Arizona's Stanton may clear way for Gabbert

"He got a bunch last week, but he'll get more this week," Arians said. "We'll try to get Matt (Barkley) something along the lines."

The Cardinals signed Barkley on Monday to add another quarterback to the mix.

Barkley came to Arizona in a trade at the end of the 2015 preseason. He was with the team all season but never was active on game day. He was released by Arizona at the end of the 2016 preseason.

Barkley played in seven games for Chicago last season, six as a starter, completing 59 per cent of his passes for eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was with San Francisco this preseason but was released before the regular season began.

Arians was asked what a quarterback injured in a prior game has to show in practice in order to play the following week.

"Protect himself, number one, being able to get out of harm's way, or you're really going to get hurt," the coach said. "He (Stanton) was able to do that in that ball game, and he moved around great. He was gutting it up, but he could stay out of harm's way.

"I have had guys with legs that were in damn near casts, playing the pistol the whole game, all the way back to Todd Jordan at Mississippi State, Ben (Roethlisberger). They could throw it, and you made sure they threw it away, that they didn't get hit."

Gabbert, a former first-round draft pick, has a 9-31 record in 40 career starts in his previous six seasons with Jacksonville and San Francisco.

The extra reps are helping Gabbert "a bunch," Arians said.

"Drew knows so much, he could let Blaine have a bunch," he said. "That part has really helped his progression, especially in blitz drills."

Arians was asked about Gabbert's comfort level with the Arizona offence.

"I think he's real comfortable," Arians said. "I'm very comfortable. If he's our guy, then I'm extremely comfortable."

Notes: Arizona elevated safety Harlan Miller from the practice squad to the active roster. ... As expected, the Cardinals placed LT D.J. Humphries (knee), S Tyvon Branch (knee) and TE Ifeanyi Momah (ankle) on injured reserve.

By Bob Baum, The Associated Press