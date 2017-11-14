Girardi says he was 'a little shocked' when Yanks let him go

"It's hard not to, because if you go on a website or if you're watching TV, it flashes across the bottom," he said. "But it's not something that I'm paying close attention to."

Former Yankees captain Derek Jeter, now in charge of the Miami Marlins' baseball and business operations, was part of the competition committee meeting.

"I'm going to stay with it as long as they want me. So it's kind of what I do," Girardi said, laughing.

Also at the meetings, Cashman said Jacoby Ellsbury will start spring training as a fourth outfielder behind left fielder Brett Gardner, centre fielder Aaron Hicks and right fielder Aaron Judge. Ellsbury's season was slowed by a concussion that sidelined him for a month starting in late May, and aftereffects caused a subpar performance through August.

"They were the best that we had and so I would anticipate going in that again, but that doesn't mean people can't flip scripts, either," Cashman said. "We'll have and have had people asking about our players, seeing if they can find matches to compel us to consider making any moves. So we'll see what happens. I'm not saying that specifically to Jacoby Ellsbury."

Now 34, Ellsbury is guaranteed $21,142,857 in each of the next three seasons, and the Yankees have a $21 million option for 2021 with a $5 million buyout. He has a full no-trade provision.

"If there is going to be something for consideration with Jacoby, I would make sure I would stay ahead of it and try to have — include anybody in the process on their side of it to make sure it's handled in the proper way," Cashman said. "I would walk through that process with the highest level of communication and respect."

By Ronald Blum, The Associated Press