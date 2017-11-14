Scheduling remains contentious issue in Pac-12

With Washington's loss and the Pac-12's chances of having a representative in the College Football Playoff all but eliminated, there's been a lot of attention on the league's scheduling and whether it hurts the teams it is meant to showcase.

Stanford upset the No. 9 Huskies 30-22 on Friday night, taking out the Pac-12's last real shot at representation in the playoffs. The playoff has never included a two-loss team.

But this season every one of the conference's teams has at least two losses. Yes, it could mean that play in the league is having a down year. But schedules have been a recurring theme throughout the season.

Friday night games have particularly come under scrutiny because three ranked teams — Washington, Washington State (at California) and USC (at Washington State) — all lost on a Friday night after a short week.

In fact, road teams are 0-4 on Friday nights after playing the previous Saturday.

Here's one more thing to consider: Southern California will play 12 straight weeks this season without a bye, but will get the weekend off before the Pac-12 championship. Whatever team the Trojans face — Washington, Washington State or Stanford — will be coming off a short week.

USC clinched the Pac-12 South last weekend with a 38-24 victory over Colorado.

The league's coaches admit there's not much that can be done: Television drives scheduling. By extension, the Pac-12's TV deals provide national exposure.

But even the television factor has been criticized. The start of the game between Washington and Stanford — a showcase of the league's top team against Heisman hopeful Bryce Love — was delayed and shifted to another channel because of the Camping World Truck Series. And often the league's marquee matchups — Pac-12 After Dark — don't happen until many on the East Coast are already headed to bed.

"Really, we're in a television-driven world, and a television-driven market, and as a coach I don't really concern myself with things I can't control," USC coach Clay Helton said. "I think that's the approach of our league. It's part of college football to be able to play on Thursday, Friday or Saturday nights. From a scheduling standpoint, you see your schedule ahead of time, and you make the most of those opportunities."