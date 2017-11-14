No. 5 Villanova sets blocks mark in 113-77 rout of Nicholls

PHILADELPHIA — Mikal Bridges set career highs with 23 points and four blocks, and No. 5 Villanova swatted away a school-record 13 shots in a 113-77 rout of Nicholls on Tuesday night.

Donte DiVincenzo added 20 points, Jalen Brunson had 17 and the Wildcats (2-0) had six players in double figures while shooting 58 per cent from the field in their second straight blowout of an inferior opponent.

Zaquavian Smith scored 25 points and Roddy Peters had 17 for the Colonels (1-1), who trailed by as many as 38 points.

Villanova, which cruised past Columbia 75-60 on Friday, raced to a 22-9 lead and was never threatened. Bridges shot 4 of 7 from 3-point range and the Wildcats were 13 of 30 from behind the arc.