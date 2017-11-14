Adams leads UConn from behind to 72-64 win over Stony Brook

"We've got to realize it's a 40 minute game," said Stony Brook coach Jeff Boals. "Once they amped their pressure up, we lost our poise and turned the ball over uncharacteristically and missed a couple wide-open shots and missed a couple of free throws and that all adds up against a good team."

BIG PICTURE

Stony Brook: The Seawolves led for more than 31 minutes. They shot just under 40 per cent from the floor, but 37 per cent from 3-point range. They had 12 baskets from 2-point range and 11 from behind the arc.

UConn: The Huskies are 2-0 after starting last season 0-2.

"We definitely wouldn't have won that game last year," said UConn coach Kevin Ollie. "This team right here just shows the resilience, shows the heart. We don't want to be in them situations. But just to be in them early, shows that we can come back."

The game was the second in a stretch of 20 days that will see the Huskies play seven times.

ADAMS BACK

Adams missed the Huskies opening win over Colgate after being charged with misdemeanour evading responsibility in connection with a scooter-racing accident on campus. Ollie said he decided to lift the suspension after meeting with Adams and his parents. ... UConn forward David Onuorah, a graduate transfer from Cornell, played his first minutes after sitting out the opener with a hip injury. He didn't score but had seven rebounds.

DEEP BENCHES

A combined 21 players saw action in the game (10 for Stony Brook, 11 for UConn). Of those, 18 players scored, nine from each team.

UP NEXT

Stony Brook: The Seawolves continue in the non-bracketed part of the PK80 Tournament on Friday at Ball State.

UConn: The Huskies are back in Hartford on Sunday to face Boston University before heading west to Portland for the bracketed portion of the PK80-Phil Knight Invitational and a game on Thanksgiving against Oregon.

By Pat Eaton-Robb, The Associated Press