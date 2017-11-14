Cox, Brown double-doubles as No. 3 Baylor women beat UCA

Central Arkansas: The Sugar Bears are the two-time defending tournament champions in the Southland Conference. But they're just not big enough to sustain a game-long challenge against the Baylor team that has won the last seven Big 12 regular season titles and been an NCAA Elite Eight team the last four years.

Baylor: The Lady Bears were held under 100 points for the first time this season. Three of their next six games are against Top 25 opponents, including their next two home games (No. 25 Kentucky on Nov. 30, and No. 14 Stanford on Dec. 3).

CHOU FROM 3

All three of Chou's 3-pointers came at key times for the Lady Bears. Chou had consecutive 3s, both on assists from Brown, to start a 10-0 run in a span of just more than 2 minutes in the second quarter that put Baylor in control.

"We practice it, so she knows where I am, and I'm an option," Chou said of the passes from Brown.

Chou's 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter came after Baylor went more than 5 minutes without a field goal, but still led 61-45.

BE MORE AGGRESSIVE

Brown finished with a game-high seven assists. Mulkey would rather her try to score more often.

"It's just that sometimes I want Kalani to shoot it and score instead of pass it." Mulkey said. "Sometimes she'll pass it for a 3 and give up a two-point layup for herself. ... Her turnovers come when she's trying to pass and be kind to a teammate, instead of being aggressive and just go score."

UP NEXT

Central Arkansas goes to Alcorn State on Friday night before playing four straight home games.

Baylor's first test of the season is Saturday at No. 8 UCLA before three games in the Bahamas over the Thanksgiving holiday.

By Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press