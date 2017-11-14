Masked man: Irving returns as Celtics win 13th straight

Irving has had to play in a mask before, and he's done it well. He scored a then career-high 41 points in a loss at New York on Dec. 15, 2012, while with Cleveland. But he described it like having foggy blinders, restricting his peripheral vision.

The Celtics started 7 of 9 from the field to lead 17-4, but the Nets jumped ahead in the second quarter and countered every time Boston threated to pull away until the final minutes.

"I thought guys competed," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. "We just have to do it in long stretches."

TIP-INS

Celtics: Irving was not announced as a starter when lineups were introduced, even though coach Brad Stevens had said he would start, after an apparent mix-up between the coach and scorer's table. ... The Celtics have won six straight in Brooklyn, where they were cheered loudly and Irving even heard "MVP! MVP!" chants.

Nets: Atkinson didn't put a timetable on Russell's return, saying he was getting daily updates. ... Rookie centre Jarrett Allen returned after missing six games with a strained left foot.

NOT THE MAN IN BLACK

Even some of Irving's teammates asked him if he would wear the black mask he sported in the 41-point game at Madison Square Garden. Instead, he wore a clear one and said that's lucky for them, because he said the black mask made it so hard to see that passing wasn't much of an option.

"They were like, 'The masked man! The black mask!" Irving said. "I was like, 'I scored that many because I just was looking at the basket.'"

HOME SWEET HOME

It was the Nets' first home game in November, having been on the road out West all month. Brooklyn plays just four home games in November. Three are this week, and the Nets host Portland on Nov. 24 before going back on the road for three straight games.

MEXICAN FANS

Entertainers Diego Alfaro and Georgina Holguin from Mexico attended the game to help promote the Nets' upcoming games in Mexico City to their home fans. Brooklyn will play Miami and Oklahoma City in December.

UP NEXT

By Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press