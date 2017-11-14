Miami (OH) rallies to take down Wright St. 73-67 in OT

OXFORD, Ohio — Nike Sibande scored 17 points and Darrian Ringo scored 10 and distributed 10 assists and Miami (OH) never trailed in overtime to beat Wright State 73-67 on Tuesday.
The Redhawks' Rod Mills Jr. sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers between one from Wright State's Grant Benzinger for a 69-66 lead and Miami (2-0) led the rest of the way.
Ringo made a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left in regulation to make it 63-all. Before that, the Raiders' Tye Wilburn made one of two free throws to give Wright State (0-2) a 63-61 advantage.
With 3:48 remaining in the second half, Everett Winchester's jump shot gave Wright State a 61-53 lead before Sibande and Mills each made a 3, and Ringo hit a jumper to tie it at 61 with 87 seconds left.
Mark Hughes led the Raiders with 14 points and Loudon Love had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
By The Associated Press
