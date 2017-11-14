Werenski has OT winner for Blue Jackets

Bobrovsky, without his stick, robbed Jacob De La Rose with a blocker save on a 2-on-1 five minutes into the period. Three minutes later, he made three consecutive saves on Pacioretty.

"That's the key to winning in the NHL, your goaltender has to do it," said Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella. "A couple of saves Bob made in the third period, that's a big reason why we're getting points. Bob has been terrific for us. He never gives. He's an athlete.

"The things he can do as far as going side to side is just impressive."

Josh Anderson put Columbus (11-7-1) in front 2:29 into the game with his team-leading seventh goal of the season. Montreal's Brandon Davidson tipped Markus Nutivaara's point shot right to Anderson, who let the puck drop to the ice before batting it past Lindgren.

The goal came on Columbus's second shot of the game.

Byron came close to equalizing midway through the second. With the Canadiens playing shorthanded, Byron stole the puck from Seth Jones at the blue line and moved in all alone on Bobrovsky, but the Blue Jackets goalie got his pad on the shot.

An irate Byron tried to break his stick, and then his helmet, when he returned to the bench.

"I didn't mind that at all," said coach Claude Julien of Byron's reaction. "He was frustrated he didn't score. He wasn't frustrated with his game, because he's done so well. But he cares so much. That was a good frustration on his part.

"I like that our guys are emotionally engaged. It's not something we had earlier on in the season."

With forward Torrey Mitchell out with the flu, the Canadiens were forced to dress seven defencemen. Rookie Victor Mete played on the fourth line with De La Rose and Byron Froese.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Canadiens claimed goalie Antti Niemi off waivers from the Florida Panthers. Carey Price (lower body) and Al Montoya (concussion) are still sidelined with injuries.

Notes: Montreal conceded the game's first goal for the 13th time this season. … UFC middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre dropped the ceremonial first puck in a pre-game ceremony. … Quebec-born Blue Jackets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois played his first NHL game at the Bell Centre.

By Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press