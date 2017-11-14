Milin's double-double leads Fairfield over Loyola (MD) 64-52

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Matija Milin totalled 18 points to lead four players in double-figure scoring and grabbed 11 rebounds to power Fairfield to a 64-52 victory over Loyola (MD) on Tuesday night.

Loyola led 16-8 in the first half after Andre Walker's 3-pointer at the 9:35 mark, but the Stags (2-0) went on a 22-5 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers by Ferron Flavours Jr., to lead 30-21 at halftime.

Flavours Jr. finished with 11 points and his nine rebounds helped Fairfield establish a 45-36 advantage on the glass. Jonathan Kasibabu and Tyler Nelson tossed in 12 points apiece for Fairfield.

Walker finished with 27 points on 9-of-21 shooting, including 5 of 11 from beyond the 3-point arc, but the Greyhounds (0-2) never got closer than seven points in the second half.