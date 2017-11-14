Osetkowski's double-double leads Texas past New Hampshire

Andrew Jones added 16 points for Texas, Kerwin Roach II had 12, and Jacob Young and Eric Davis Jr. scored 11 apiece. Young scored a team-high three 3-pointers, all during 10 minutes of the second half. He did not play in the first half.

Senior Tanner Leissner, a two-time all-American East Conference forward who is from the San Antonio area, led New Hampshire (1-1) with 14 points. Iba Camara, New Hampshire's tallest player at 6-9, had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Longhorns shot 47.5 per cent while limiting New Hampshire to 31.7.

BIG PICTURE

New Hampshire: The Wildcats scored 64 points in the paint and 24 second-chance points during a 95-39 victory against Wheelock, an NCAA Division III team from Boston, on Friday. Access to the basket was more difficult against a zone defence Texas used for much of the game. New Hampshire scored 14 points in the paint and seven second-chance points in the game.

Leissner converted just 3 of 13 shots.

"It was a great opportunity," Leissner said. "But personally as a senior, I didn't help my team go forward and get a chance to win this game. I didn't make enough shots and do enough right things."

Texas: The Longhorns played without 6-foot-11 freshman Mo Bamba, who is projected as a top-five NBA draft pick next June, when he hopes to leave school. Bamba suffered a concussion in practice on Sunday. Smart said he hopes to have Bamba back Saturday against Lipscomb.

"I wish four or five other guys were out," New Hampshire coach Bill Herrion said.

Another freshman, 6-9 Jericho Sims, replaced Bamba in the starting lineup and produced eight points, four rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes.

TEXAS THREES

Texas was the least accurate 3-point shooting team in the Big 12 last season at 29.2 per cent. The Longhorns have hit 17 of 57 (29.8 per cent) through two games this season. Perhaps a good sign: Young, a sophomore reserve, has made 5 of 10.

ROUGH NIGHT FOR SUBS

New Hampshire's reserves combined to hit 3 of 15 shots, scoring nine points.

"We didn't have enough players play well," Herrion said. "We got nothing off the bench."

UP NEXT:

New Hampshire is at Florida on Sunday.

Texas hosts Lipscomb on Saturday.

By Mark Rosner, The Associated Press