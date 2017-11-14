Super Series: Batherson lifts QMJHL over Russia

CHARLOTTETOWN — Drake Batherson scored the power-play winner early in the third period as a team of Quebec Major Junior Hockey League all-stars beat Russia 3-1 on Tuesday in Game 5 of the Super Series.

Shawn Boudrias had a goal in the first period for the QMJHL and Nicolas Guay added an empty-net insurance goal. Samuel Harvey made 25 saves for the win.

Andrey Altybarmakyan replied for Russia, while Alexey Melnichuk stopped 21 shots.

The QMJHL was 2 for 3 on the power play and the Russians could not score on their five man advantages.