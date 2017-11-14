Alabama cruises past Lipscomb for a 86-64 win

Lipscomb (2-1) kept the contest within single digits for most of the game, but was unable to stop Alabama on the defensive end.

The Crimson Tide defence held the Bisons' offence to 33 per cent shooting, blocking 10 shots and surrendering just 22 points in the paint.

"They took us out of everything we like to do offensively," Lipscomb coach Casey Alexander said. "We're known for being a good offensive team that plays well together, and their pressure really got to us today."

Garrison Mathews had 15 points and six rebounds for Lipscomb.

"Overall, for (Sexton's) first game, not bad." Alabama coach Avery Johnson said.

BIG PICTURE

Lipscomb: Garrison Mathews, a preseason All-Atlantic Sun Team guard, is off to a great start. The junior scored 25 points against Morehead State, 37 points against Emory, and scored a team-high 15 points against Alabama.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide is now 2-0 on the season despite playing shorthanded in both games. The return of five-star freshman Collin Sexton is encouraging, but Alabama is still without key players Ar'Mond Davis (knee) Braxton Key (knee), and Riley Norris (hip).

SEXTON DEBUT

On top of his 22 points and five assists, Sexton did an excellent job of taking care of the basketball. In 27 minutes of playing time, the freshman point guard had just two turnovers.

TURNING POINT

After Lipscomb kept it close for most of the game, Alabama went on a 12-4 run at the 8-minute mark of the second half to blow the game open and create a comfortable 16-point lead.

UP NEXT

Lipscomb will have another tough road test at Texas on Saturday with a chance for an upset victory.

Alabama will play Alabama A&M on Friday one week ahead of a trip to Brooklyn, New York for the Barclays Center Classic.

By Drew Hill, The Associated Press