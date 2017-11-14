Cabbil, Kemrite spark Liberty to 79-66 upset at Wake Forest

Liberty shot 49 per cent from the field and made nine 3-pointers, while the hosts were a paltry 2-of-17 (11.8 per cent) from beyond the arc. The Flames owned the glass as well, outrebounding their ACC opposition 39-28.

"We're not a good team right now," Manning said. "We've got to get better. We've got to come into practice every day with our hard hat on, our lunchpail, and quit feeling sorry for ourselves and get better. That's the only way that you can get out of the situation that we're in now."

For the Demon Deacons, Bryant Crawford scored 21 points. Doral Moore and Keyshawn Woods added 14 points each.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The season is still in its infancy, but the Deacons have considerable work to do if they have any hope of repeating last year's run to the NCAA Tournament. This is the first time Wake Forest has started a season 0-2 since 1979-80.

Liberty: The Big South Conference's preseason coaches poll pegged the Flames to finish third in the league, behind UNC Asheville and Winthrop. Tuesday's performance on the road against an ACC opponent will only bolster Liberty's hopes of competing for the league championship.

GLASS GAINS

McKay noted that his Liberty team was 347th of 347 Division I teams last season in offensive rebounds per game, at 4.94. So it was especially noteworthy that the Flames had as many offensive boards as Wake Forest (9) and fought the Deacons to a near stalemate in second-chance points, where Wake finished with a 14-13 edge.

"There's been a little bit more attention to it," McKay said, before pointing to the "terrific" effort of reserve forward Scottie James, who finished with 14 total rebounds, including four offensive boards, in 22 minutes. Manning echoed that sentiment, saying James was "the best player on the floor" and had "imposed his will" on the Deacons.

NO CHICKEN DINNER

With the outcome all but certain as the game entered its final minutes, the last bit of suspense came as the scoreboards at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum reminded fans that if a visiting player missed two consecutive free throws, all fans would receive a gift card for a free chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A.

As such, the fans who remained were boisterous when Liberty's Keegan McDowell went to the line with 15 seconds remaining. He missed his first shot, only adding to the intensity. But McDowell disappointed those in attendance, making his second shot.

A reserve at the end of Liberty's bench took particular pride in adding salt to the Wake Forest fans' wounds. "Y'all are going home hungry tonight," he yelled to no one in particular.

UP NEXT

Both Wake Forest and Liberty will travel to Lynchburg, Virginia for the Paradise Jam. The tournament, which was originally scheduled to be played at St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, was moved to Liberty's Vines Center as a result of the damage from Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

The Demon Deacons' first matchup of the Paradise Jam comes against Drake on Friday, just a few hours after Liberty opens tournament play against Mercer. Both teams will play three games in three days.

By Patrick Southern, The Associated Press