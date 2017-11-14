Youngstown State gets 37 steals in record 134-46 win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Michael Akuchie scored 28 points and Youngstown State set school records for points scored and margin of victory in their 134-46 win over Division III member Franciscan University on Tuesday night.

Garrett Covington added 16 points, eight assists and seven steals, which tied the school record, as the Penguins (1-1) also had a school-record 37 steals.

The previous records were 30 steals, against Central State on Dec. 15, 1997, 133 points scored, against St. Vincent on Jan. 5, 1967, and a 75-point margin of victory, 121-46, vs. New Hampshire Dec. 14, 1974.

Tyree Robinson also scored 16 points, Braun Hatfield had 14, and Devin Haygood and Jaylen Benton scored 10 each in their home opener and first program win for coach Jerrod Calhoun.