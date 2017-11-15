Trocheck scores shootout winner as Panthers edge Stars 4-3

Kari Lehtonen made 26 saves during his first start in four games. Alexander Radulov added two assists for the Stars and has at least one point in nine straight games.

"We should have won the hockey game," coach Ken Hitchcock said. "We deserved a much better fate. The second period is the best we've played all year on the road."

The Stars were coming off a 5-1 loss to Carolina on Monday night, when they allowed four goals in the third period. Dallas is 3-6-1 on the road.

"It was better compete from everybody," Seguin said. "Close to a 60-minute effort, which is what we were looking for after last game. Obviously, not the result. You want to get that (second) point."

Barkov tied the score 3-all when he redirected the puck behind Lehtonen from the left side of the crease with 17:05 left in the third.

Benn's second goal evened it at 2 after Luongo got caught behind the net trying to clear. Radulov grabbed the loose puck and passed from behind the goal line to Benn in the right circle. He put the puck in the open net at 10:56 of the second.

Elie gave the Stars a 3-2 lead about a minute later when he backhanded the puck past Luongo.

Benn's first goal cut it to 2-1 after he took a pass from Radulov on the left side and beat Luongo with a wrist shot with 2:10 left in the first.

Huberdeau's first goal gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead when his shot from the slot got past Lehtonen at 5:13 of the first. Huberdeau made it 2-0 on his second power-play goal when he redirected a pass from Barkov at 15:23.

NOTES: Huberdeau has points in 14 of 17 games this season. ... Panthers C Curtis Valk, recalled from Springfield of the AHL on Monday, played in his first NHL game. ... Panthers G Antti Niemi was placed on waivers.

