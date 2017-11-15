Hellebuyck leads Jets over Coyotes 4-1

Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet lamented Arizona's early missed opportunities while recognizing the Jets ability to finish theirs.

"Thirteen shots they get three goals," he said. "Right now we have to play a perfect game to win. Hellebuyck, he made some unbelievable saves, and the next thing you know we're just chasing the game.

"You've got to make plays and we didn't score. How do you do that? You got to keep working at it. There's no method. We're not going to go trade for Mario Lemieux."

The Jets and Coyotes had moments of wide-open 1980s-style hockey, with Winnipeg finding gaping spaces to skate against the team with the NHL's worst record. Arizona lost its fifth straight game and seventh of its last eight.

"I've been saying it all year: You can't complain, you can't moan. Like, just go play, work hard," Coyotes left-winger Brendan Perlini said. "There's no other special secret or special juice. You just have to work your way out of it everyone shift after shift."

Antti Raanta made 10 saves on 13 shots for Arizona (2-15-3) before being chased from the game after Little's breakaway goal 5:08 into the middle frame. Scott Wedgewood made 16 saves on 17 shots in relief.

The Jets inducted Hawerchuk, the Calder Trophy winner in 1982 as NHL rookie of the year, into their new hall of fame in a 13-minute pre-game ceremony that yielded boisterous chants of "Ducky, Ducky" — Hawerchuk's nickname — from the home crowd. His number hangs next to three other stars of the bygone Jets franchise: Anders Hedberg, Ulf Nilsson and Bobby Hull.

"It's a special night. Obviously, he means a ton to this city and organization," said Lowry, who benefited from a turnover in the Arizona zone and immediately snapped a shot past Wedgewood with 7:21 left in the second. "Any time you have him in the building it's a happy night for the fans. It's nice to send them home happy with a good result as well."

By David Larkins, The Canadian Press