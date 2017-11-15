Aldridge has 32 points, Popovich gets milestone in Spurs win

"Every time we made a mental lapse, they got going," Barnes said. "We know that is what they are going to do here and capitalize every time we made a mistake."

After Dallas got within 62-61 early in the fourth, Mills hit a long 3 and a driving layup, then Aldridge scored eight of his team's next 13 points to put the Spurs up 82-71 with 5:03 to play. Dallas never got closer than four points down the stretch.

The Spurs led by 11 during the third quarter, but Barea made back-to-back 3s and fed Salah Mejri an alley-oop pass for a layup as Dallas closed the quarter on a 9-0 run to get within 62-60.

Mills scored 13 points in the first six minutes of the second quarter, including three 3s. Aldridge was hit with a technical foul with 3:33 left in the second quarter for shoving the Mavericks' Salah Mejri after a scrap under the Mavericks basket.

The Spurs led 44-39 at the break.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Popovich was asked before the game how he handles the rush of letters and emails responding to his political comments: "I do read everything and I try to respond. It takes time because there's a lot of letters. The only ones I don't respond to are the ones are so courageous in their negativity that there's no address, just comments. That's hard to respond to. But there are people who disagree and say why, and it's erudite and intelligible and (I say), 'Yeah, you've got a point.' Those people deserve to be responded to."

Mavericks: Dallas continues to play without guard Devin Harris, who missed his second straight game with bruised ribs, and Dorian Finney-Smith was also out Tuesday with left quad tendinitis.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Travel to Minnesota for the second half of a back-to-back Wednesday night. The Spurs have won 12 straight against the Wolves, dating to 2014.

Mavericks: Also face the Timberwolves next, at home Friday night. Minnesota won the team's first meeting on Nov. 4.

___

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Dave Jackson, The Associated Press