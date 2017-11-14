Norvell leads No. 17 Gonzaga over Howard 106-69

Howard coach Kevin Nickelberry was not immediately available after the game.

Gonzaga hit four 3-pointers in the early going and jumped to an 18-5 lead.

After a Howard basket, the Zags scored 13 straight points for a 31-8 lead. Hachimura dribbled the length of the court and slammed home a dunk, then hit the resulting free throw, to highlight the run.

Two 3-pointers by Nate Garvey brought Howard within 39-18, but the Zags quickly pulled away again to lead 54-27 at halftime.

Howard shot just 27 per cent in the first half, compared to nearly 58 per cent for Gonzaga, and was outrebounded by the taller Zags 31-14 in the first.

Gonzaga pushed the lead to 30 points early in the second half and the Bison did not threaten again.

This is the third meeting between the programs, but the first in 27 years. The Zags have won all three.

1,000-POINT CLUB

Gonzaga's Williams surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his career, which includes two seasons at Missouri. He is also on the watch lists for the Naismith and Wooden awards.

ASSISTANCE PLEASE

Gonzaga had 22 assists on 40 baskets, and was led by six from Josh Perkins.

HOME COOKING

Gonzaga is 180-17 in the McCarthey Athletic Center since it opened in 2004, and every game has been a sell-out.

BIG PICTURE

Howard: The Bison lost to Indiana 86-77 on Sunday, but this night they looked more like the team picked to finish eighth in the MEAC. Cole scored 27 against the Hoosiers.

Gonzaga: After Utah State on Saturday, the Bulldogs play in the PK80 Invitational in Portland, Oregon, against some of the nation's top teams. That should be the first real test of the reloaded Zags, who lost four key players from last year's team.

UP NEXT

Howard plays at Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Gonzaga hosts Utah State on Saturday.

By Nicholas K. Geranios, The Associated Press