Simons heats up from 3, New Mexico romps past Omaha, 103-71

Until Simons got hot, Omaha was hanging around with the deficit hovering in the single digits before the 3-point show started.

"For 25 minutes I was really happy with our game but when our best player goes out, we really had to mess with some rotations, things we're not used to so we got a little discombobulated," Mavericks coach Derrin Hansen said. "Then when they started getting some tips and steals with the press and then they made the 3s, the jump shots - I knew coming in that if they made their jump shots it would be a long night and it was."

BIG PICTURE: This was New Mexico's second straight game topping 100 points after not having reached that mark since the beginning of the 2013-14 season. The Lobos have not had consecutive triple-digit outings since the 1998-99 season.

Defence appears to be an issue for the Mavericks, who have now allowed 100 points in back-to-back games after Oklahoma scored 108 on Sunday.

INURIES: Hahn only played four minutes in the second half after suffering a shoulder injury, Hansen said.

New Mexico post Connor MacDougall missed his second game with an ankle injury but has begun to practice and should return to the court soon, Weir said.

UP NEXT: New Mexico heads south Friday to face in-state rival New Mexico State, where Weir was last season.

The Mavericks continue a four-game road trip, meeting No. 16 Louisville on Friday.

By Glen Rosales, The Associated Press